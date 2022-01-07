New rules for California nursing homes: Provide proof of vaccination and negative test

A new statewide health order goes into effect Friday in California pertaining to nursing home visitors.

Anyone who wants to visit their loved ones at a nursing home or assisted living facility will need to track down one of those tough-to-find COVID tests first. Each test kit of two costs about $25.

Until Feb. 7, all visitors will need to show proof of full vaccination, a booster shot and a negative COVID test to visit a nursing home resident inside.

Before this, visitors only needed to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

Meanwhile, workers at those assisted living facilities are required to be vaccinated but can get exemptions and only have to be tested for COVID twice a week.

The health order was signed by Director & State Public Health Officer of the California Department of Public Health Dr. Tomás J. Aragón.

He said the reason for the additional requirement, is that since Thanksgiving, the statewide seven-day average case rate has increased by 410% and the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients has increased by 63%.

It was unclear how many of those hospitalizations were due to the omicron variant or from prior delta variant infections.

"The recent emergence of the omicron variant further emphasizes the importance of vaccination, boosters, and prevention efforts, including testing, to continue protecting against COVID-19," he said.

The order comes at a time when COVID-19 test kits and appointments for in-person PCR tests are difficult to find.