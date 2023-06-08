Expand / Collapse search

New public beach path approved in Malibu

It's expected to open by the end of the year.

MALIBU, Calif. - A new beach access path is coming to Malibu for the first time since 2015.

The California Coastal Commission approved the deal after a 40-year battle. 

The agreement will restore a public access path from Pacific Coast Highway down to Escondido Beach, right down from Geoffrey's restaurant. 

It's an unusual move since wealthy homeowners in the area typically deter public access to the coastline. 

This access point is expected to open by the end of the year. 