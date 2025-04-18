New Pornographers drummer Joe Seiders arrested in California for alleged child porn possession

article

The Brief Joe Seiders, drummer of the band The New Pornographers, was arrested in Riverside County for allegedly having child porn. Deputies said Seiders was also accused of trying to record a boy in a bathroom on his phone. The band responded to the accusations, saying they've "severed all ties" with the drummer.



Joe Seiders, the drummer for the band the New Pornographers, was arrested in Riverside County earlier this month on child porn charges, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

What we know:

Deputies were first called out to a business in Palm Desert on April 7. There, an 11-year-old boy told them that a man tried to record him on his cell phone while he was using the bathroom.

Just two days later, deputies were alerted to a man at the same business who was allegedly going into and coming out of the bathroom with young boys. Employees suspected it was the same man as the earlier incident, and called the sheriff's office. Deputies arrested Seiders there.

Band responds

What they're saying:

In a statement on social media on Thursday, the New Pornographers said they were "absolutely shocked, horrified and devastated" by the allegations, adding that they "have immediately severed all ties with him."

Why you should care:

Deputies said they believe there may be other victims, and asked anyone with information that could help their investigation to contact investigators.