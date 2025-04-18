Naked man walks into North Hollywood children's dentist's office

article

The Brief A naked man walked into a children's dentist's office in North Hollywood on Friday. An employee at the office said the lobby was filled with children when the man walked in and started jumping around. Officers arrested the man and took him to the hospital.



A naked man was arrested on Friday after walking into the lobby of a children's dentist's office in North Hollywood.

What we know:

The incident happened just after 10 a.m. at Magicland Children's Dentistry & Orthodontics in North Hollywood.

The Los Angeles Police Department told FOX 11 that the man allegedly walked right into the lobby without any clothes on.

SUGGESTED: 'Coordinated burglary crew' linked to 25 crimes in North Hollywood arrested

An employee at the dentist's office told FOX 11 that the lobby was full of children at the time. The employee said that the man was jumping around.

When the police got there, they arrested the man. Officials took him to the hospital.

What we don't know:

Officials did not identify the man.

The employee told FOX 11 that the man allegedly walked into another nearby business before walking into the dentist's office, but FOX 11 has not yet confirmed that.