New Pope Leo XIV to be celebrated at mass by LA Archbishop Gomez

Archbishop José H. Gomez will lead a Mass of Thanksgiving at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels to celebrate the election of Pope Leo XIV, the first American pope.

What we know:

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, a Chicago native, was elected as Pope Leo XIV on Thursday, becoming the first American to lead the Roman Catholic Church.

The election took place during the conclave of 133 cardinals at the Vatican.

Prevost, 69, has a background as a missionary in Peru and led the Vatican's Office of Bishops.

Pope Leo XIV succeeds Pope Francis, who passed away on April 21 at age 88.

The backstory:

Prevost's election marks a historic moment for the Catholic Church, as he is the first American pope.

His career includes significant missionary work in Peru and leadership within the Vatican.

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles and various leaders have expressed hope and support for Pope Leo XIV's leadership.

What they're saying:

Archbishop José H. Gomez praised the selection, emphasizing the universal mission of the Catholic Church. Local leaders, including Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath and Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson, expressed optimism for Pope Leo XIV's leadership.

Diocese of Orange Bishop Kevin Vann and others highlighted his commitment to faith and integrity.

What's next:

Friday's Mass - the archdiocese's official observance marking the election of the new Holy Father -- is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. and will be livestreamed at youtube.com/user/olacathedral.