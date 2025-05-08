Pope Leo XIV: Robert Prevost on why Pope Francis chose him and his progressive vision for the Church

The Brief Prevost emphasizes a Church focused on justice, mercy, and inclusivity, moving away from traditional hierarchical structures. Prevost's experiences in Peru and as an Augustinian have shaped his approach to leadership, advocating for a Church that actively engages with its members and addresses global inequalities. Prevost supports the Synod's collaborative process, aiming for a more participatory Church that prioritizes mercy and healing, aligning with Pope Francis's progressive vision for modern society.



Before he became Pope Leo XIV, Cardinal Robert Prevost was known for his quiet leadership and deep pastoral focus—qualities that Pope Francis identified early and trusted fully.

In August 2024, he spoke at St. Jude’s Church in New Lenox, Illinois, opening up about why he believes Pope Francis chose him for such a critical role in shaping the Church’s future.

Pope Francis wanted a missionary

What we know:

Pope Francis chose Cardinal Prevost for a key role in shaping the future of the Church due to his unique background and perspective. In his speech, Prevost explained that the Pope’s desire was clear: he wanted someone from outside the Roman Curia, someone who could bring a fresh viewpoint.

"Pope Francis called me specifically because he didn’t want someone from the Roman Curia to take on this role; he wanted a missionary, someone from outside, someone who would come in with a different perspective to assist him in a very specific ministry."

Prevost emphasized how Pope Francis’s commitment to justice, charity, and mercy aligns with his own pastoral sensibilities. "His pastoral sense, which sometimes confuses people, is so acute that he really tries to live in a profound way what the Gospel says," Prevost said.

"Pope Francis has a very keen mind and a very keen sense of the vision of where he wants to move the Church. He recognizes that any large institution can become—just as any person—very set in its ways. We always did it that way, we don’t want to change, we’ve been doing it like this forever. One of the risks of that attitude, which can be comfortable for us, is that we create a safety or security zone for ourselves, and that’s wonderful. But the risk is that we miss the presence of the Holy Spirit—the breeze that may go by and say, ‘Yes, you’ve always done it that way, and maybe for six centuries it was wonderful, but maybe it’s time to change. Maybe it’s time to look at things differently. Maybe it’s time to recognize that all of us grow and change and learn new things, and that the Holy Spirit may be leading the Church to build, for example, a church like this one, and not a long, narrow, whatever church that might have been built in the 1940s."

Prevost’s path to leadership

The backstory:

Before being called to a more prominent role in the Church, Cardinal Prevost had spent years shaping his ministry. His time in Peru, which included serving as a pastor, seminary professor, and diocesan leader, played a pivotal role in his personal and professional development.

"The part of my ministry that most shaped my life is my time in Peru. I was there for 20 years, 12 of those as an Augustinian doing parish work... The people of God in Peru have been a huge blessing to me. I feel deeply grateful for what I gained from my years there..."

His experiences in Peru shaped not just his spiritual life but his approach to serving others, especially those on the margins.

A life dedicated to mission

What they're saying:

Prevost highlighted how his Augustinian formation and his years as a missionary have influenced his vision for the Church.

"I'm an Augustinian, obviously, and that would be one big part of the answer... I have personally a great debt to the Order of St. Augustine... That great love of Augustine for God's word... that marked my life."

He spoke of how his role as Prior General of the Augustinian Order and later as a bishop in Peru helped prepare him for leadership in the wider Church.

"Being in leadership in the Church is another formative experience... as you heard, I did for about 12 years as Prior General — and then as bishop for about nine years in Peru."

A missionary vision for the Church's future

Why you should care:

Prevost’s appointment reflects Pope Francis’s broader vision for a Church that is more inclusive and missionary in nature. Prevost explained that the Synod—a collaborative, inclusive gathering—was key to understanding the Pope's commitment to justice, mercy, and unity in the Church.

"Synod, as you hopefully have heard—the synodos from Greek means 'to walk together'... Pope Francis has, along with others, been looking for a way to help people understand that the Church is not 'Father up here on Sunday' with a lot of spectators, but that rather all of us... we're all called to be a part of this Church."

His remarks offer a glimpse into the future direction of the Church, one where all members actively participate in its ministry and mission.

The call for mercy and healing

Big picture view:

Prevost reflected on Pope Francis's desire for ministers to focus on mercy, forgiveness, and healing rather than condemnation, which is central to the Pope's approach to Church leadership.

"Pope Francis says everybody—there's a lot of people who are condemning things already. We don’t need that. We need people—and especially ministers—who can live and express and offer to others the mercy, forgiveness, and healing of God."

This vision aligns with the broader reforms Pope Francis has sought throughout his papacy, emphasizing the pastoral and merciful nature of the Church's mission.

The Synod's ongoing impact

What's next:

As Prevost continues to shape the future of the Church, the Synod remains a focal point for deepening collaboration among clergy and laity alike. His experiences during the Synod highlight how the Church is evolving to become a more inclusive and community-focused body.

"That takes a long time. That’s a real conversion process for many people... This time we're all sitting at round tables... and like the tables I was at, we might have been two Cardinals and two or three Bishops and a Priest or two and some lay people all at one table."

The ongoing work of the Synod will likely have a lasting impact on how the Church engages with its members and responds to the challenges of modern society.

A progressive pope: The Church's role in modern society

Prevost discussed his leadership philosophy, stressing the need for a shift in the way the Church relates to modern society. He pointed to the challenges of reforming the Vatican’s Roman Curia and the need for deeper inclusivity in decision-making processes. "We must ensure that our structures of governance reflect the vision of a Church that is deeply involved with the real issues of people’s lives."

In his remarks, Prevost emphasized that the Church must remain open to new forms of engagement and communication, particularly in a world increasingly shaped by technology and secular challenges.

Unity and collaboration across global borders

Prevost also highlighted the importance of collaborating across cultural and geographical borders to ensure the Church's message remains relevant and impactful worldwide. He stressed that addressing global inequalities and injustices is a shared responsibility of the entire Church.

Cardinal Prevost’s leadership exemplifies a progressive vision for the future of the Catholic Church. Rooted in his missionary experience and his commitment to Pope Francis's broader reforms, Prevost is not only continuing the traditional mission of the Church but also pushing for a more inclusive and participatory Church.

In his speech, he made it clear that Pope Francis selected him for his ability to bring an outside perspective—one that could push the boundaries of the Church’s long-standing traditions. "I’m a missionary, not part of the traditional structure," Prevost remarked, underscoring his fresh perspective on Church leadership.

His focus on mercy and healing over condemnation aligns with Pope Francis's broader progressive vision of a Church that is not only more inclusive but also more compassionate and actively engaged with the needs of the world.

Prevost's commitment to the Synod process, which seeks to break away from centuries of hierarchical decision-making, underscores his progressive approach. The Synod aims to involve all members of the Church—clergy and laity alike—in shaping its future. By emphasizing the importance of walking together, Prevost calls for a more decentralized approach to Church leadership, one where every member's voice holds weight.

This focus on mercy, justice, and collaboration highlights Cardinal Prevost's progressive approach to guiding the Church into the future, aligning with Pope Francis's larger mission to build a Church that is more inclusive, compassionate, and involved in addressing the challenges of modern society.