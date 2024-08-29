New location of iconic Marilyn Monroe statue in Palm Springs announced

The long-running legal battle over the iconic statue of Marilyn Monroe in Palm Springs has come to an end.

The "Forever Marilyn," sculpture will be moving, but it won’t be going far. The 17-ton statue recreates the moment in the 1955 classic film "The Seven Year Itch," in which Monroe’s white dress flies up.

The lawsuit was filed in 2021 over the placement of the statue after a group of residents alleged the tourist attraction blocked a main roadway.

A previous report said locals and visitors have been critical of the statue's placement. It faces the Palm Springs Art Museum, and the museum’s director said visitors, particularly school children, stop to look under the statue’s skirt.

"Forever Marilyn" will now be moved 15 feet from its current location to a nearby park.