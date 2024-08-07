Marilyn Monroe statue to be moved in Palm Springs

The iconic statue of Marilyn Monroe in Palm Springs will be relocated to settle a lawsuit.

The "Forever Marilyn" sculpture, which measures 26 feet high, recreates the famous skirt scene from the classic film "The Seven Year Itch."

Locals and visitors have been critical of the statue's placement. It faces the Palm Springs Art Museum, and the museum’s director said visitors, particularly school children, stop to look under the statue’s skirt.

The statue will move to Downtown Park, just steps away from its current location in downtown Palm Springs.