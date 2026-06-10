Los Angeles High School on lockdown after report of student with gun

The Brief A Los Angeles High School student was arrested Wednesday morning after allegedly threatening a woman with a gun during a road rage incident before entering the campus. The school was immediately placed on lockdown as police searched the campus for the firearm, which investigators have not yet recovered. Two others were detained at the scene, while the primary suspect is reportedly refusing to cooperate with law enforcement investigators.



Los Angeles High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning following a road rage dispute that spilled onto the campus, leading to the arrest of a student and two others, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

What we know:

The incident began around 8:30 a.m. when a woman called the LAPD to report that a boy had threatened her with a gun during a road rage altercation.

The victim followed the suspect to the Mid-Wilshire campus and witnessed him entering the school grounds.

School officials immediately alerted the Los Angeles School Police Department (LASPD), and officers quickly took the suspect into custody.

Two other teens – believed to be friends of the suspect – were also detained.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if the primary suspect is an active student at Los Angeles High School or how the other two teens are involved.

Authorities have not yet specified what led to the initial road rage dispute or what charges the students will face.

What they're saying:

According to a statement from the Los Angeles Unified School District, "a search for weapons was being conducted on the campus" to ensure the safety of students and staff.

What's next:

The school campus will remain under a security sweep until law enforcement can confirm no weapons are on the property.

Investigators are continuing to question the three detained juveniles to determine the whereabouts of the firearm and establish the relationship between the students and the suspect.