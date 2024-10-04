Jim McDonnell selected as new LAPD chief

Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell has been selected to serve as the new Chief of Police for the Los Angeles Police Department.

Mayor Karen Bass made the announcement Friday morning at a news conference.

McDonnell was selected from among three finalists for the job.

He served as LA County Sheriff from 2014 to 2018. He began his law enforcement career with the LAPD 43 years ago and served for 29 years. He held every rank, and moved up to First Assistant Chief of Police. He retired from the LAPD in 2010 to become the Chief of the Long Beach Police Department, where he served for almost five years.

"I love this city and I understand the modern day challenges our officers face trying to protect it," McDonnell said during the press conference. "Standing before you here today is a dream realized. It's a tremendous honor to lead the men and women of the LAPD."

His goals for the city include, enhancing public safety, growing LAPD back to full strength through recruitment and retention, strengthening public trust, furthering community relationships, ensuring respectful and constitutional policing practices; and preparing LAPD for any challenges ahead.

Bass expressed confidence in McDonnell keeping Los Angeles safe during upcoming major events -- the 2026 World Cup and the 2028 Olympic Games.

"To me, what is most important, as I said from the beginning, is keeping the city safe. We need it and I feel very confident in one of the top law enforcement professionals in our country who is willing to come back to the department and lead us in a time the department internally needs to be transformed, the city needs to feel safe, and we need to prepare to welcome the world," Bass explained.

An executive recruiting firm was hired by City Hall to search for candidates months ago. Former Chief Michel Moore retired from the LAPD in February. Dominic Choi then served as interim chief.

The Police Commission announced in August at the end of a special meeting it submitted the names of three finalists to the mayor's office. The other finalists were LAPD Deputy Chief Emada Tingirides and former Assistant Chief Robert "Bobby" Arcos.