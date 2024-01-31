New Hampshire woman loaded onto trash truck after getting trapped in dumpster: 'All you heard was screaming'

A New Hampshire woman is in critical condition after she fell into a dumpster and was loaded onto a trash truck on Monday.

In a press release , the Manchester Fire Department said that they were called to the scene at approximately 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 29.

Authorities said that the woman fell into a dumpster in Manchester, New Hampshire and the truck picked up the bin without knowing someone was trapped inside.

The department said that the dumpster had compacted the garbage four times when the woman was stuck inside.

The observant driver glanced at the camera that was located inside the truck, and noticed the woman desperately calling for help.

After the sanitation worker called the fire department, crews began an emergency rescue operation to remove the woman from the dumpster.

According to the press release, firefighters rescued the entrapped woman by entering the garbage truck through the roof and using a basket attached to a fire truck crane to pull her out of the truck.

After the rescue, the unidentified woman was rushed to the local Elliot Hospital in critical condition , authorities said.

Neighbors told Boston 25 News that the woman is a 60-year-old fellow resident.

They said that during her rescue they heard screams of agony as workers began her painful removal from the trash transporter.

"All you heard was screaming," neighbor Amanda Czzowitz told the local station. "She was in agony."

She told firefighters that she somehow fell into a dumpster while tossing out her trash.

Fire officials said they’re still looking into how it happened.

