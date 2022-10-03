New claim to be filed in death of LAPD officer Houston Tipping
LOS ANGELES - The attorneys of the family of late Los Angeles Police Department officer Houston Tipping are filing a new claim against the city of Los Angeles in connection with his accidental death during a training exercise in May.
The attorneys also say they hope to show new videos of the training Tipping went through.
The medical record provided said that Tipping was "possibly dropped" on his head.
According to LAPD, Tipping was acting as a bike instructor at the academy, working through a training scenario that involved grappling with another officer. During the demonstration, Tipping apparently fell, resulting in a spinal cord injury according to the department. Other officers there worked to give Tipping CPR, and called Los Angeles Fire Department rescue crews. Tipping was brought to Los Angeles County USC Medical Center. Despite doctors' efforts, Tipping died from his injuries.
More details are expected to be released during a press conference at 2 p.m.