New center opens offering hope and healing for Palisades Fire victims

article

The Palisades Community Renewal Center is now open in Santa Monica.

It's a place where people impacted by the wildfires earlier this year can go to find healing resources.

It is located off Nebraska and Centinela Avenues.

Maple Counseling Center has offices in the building and offers 12 free therapy sessions to people.

The space also has art classrooms, where nonprofit P.S. Arts will host classes for people of all ages.

"Within a week of the January wildfires, the Picerne Family Foundation came together to envision a community healing space," said Juliet Curry, director of the Palisades Community Renewal Center.

The facility also has a large multipurpose room which will be used for movie screenings, dance parties, yoga classes and other community events.

Palisades Community Renewal Center will be open through 2029, as the founders realize healing does not happen overnight.

You can find more information on their website.