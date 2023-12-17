New California laws 2024: Ebony Alert aims to find missing Black children, young women

Starting Jan. 1, 2024, the Ebony Alert system for missing Black children and young Black women goes into effect.

When activated, the system - similar to Amber or Silver alerts - will inform people of missing Black children and women between the ages of 12 to 25.

Senate Bill 673 enables the use of electronic highway signs and encourages the use of a variety of platforms such as TV, radio, and social media, to spread information about the alert.

State Sen. Steven Bradford, who introduced the measure, praised Gov. Gavin Newsom's support in signing the bill.

"Today, California is taking bold and needed action to locate missing Black children and Black women in California," Sen. Bradford said.

"The Ebony Alert will ensure that vital resources and attention are given so we can bring home missing Black children and women in the same way we search for any missing child and missing person," he added.

File photo of a Caltrans freeway sign on I-5 that flashes "child abduction 1 800 TELL CHP" on August 01, 2002 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) Expand

On average, more than 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S. each year, according to data from the National Crime Information Center.

Additionally, while Black people make up 13% of the U.S. population, nearly 40% of missing persons cases are people of color, according to the Black and Missing Foundation.

California is the first state to implement the Ebony Alert system.

