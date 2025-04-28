New book tells story of legendary author Ann Rule, aka 'Queen of True Crime'

They call her the "Queen of True Crime." Ann Rule's work has made bestseller lists countless times over the course of her decorated career, but not much – if any – has been written about the legendary author's life.

But now, journalist Anne Jaeger shares a never-before-seen look at Ann Rule's life in the former's new book, The Rule of Crime and Me: An Intimate View of Ann Rule Shared By Her Friend of Thirty Years.

FOX 11's Araksya Karapetyan spoke with Jaeger as she previews what readers can learn from her biography on Rule. Jaeger reveals Rule started in law enforcement, but she found her power in print and her books were different. She didn't glorify the killers, and instead, gave victims their names back.

"When [Rule] got into writing about crime, it was a male-dominated profession," Jaeger said. "So Anne wanted to change that and focus more on the victims. This approach that she took, you know, really upset the old guard, but she brought in millions of female readers."

Those interested in checking out Jaeger's work can click here.