New blood center opens in Los Angeles to help combat severe shortage

A new blood and platelet donation center opened in Los Angeles to help combat the national shortage now at severe levels.

The American Red Cross welcomed donors into the new center in the 5300 block of Sepulveda Blvd. in Culver City Monday.

The Red Cross says blood supply is even lower than usual this summer because hospitals are catching up on the backlog of surgeries that have been delayed in the pandemic and most people are now back on the road, leading to more accidents. Donations are used in Southern California as well as sent to those in critical need across the country during natural disasters, trauma surgeries and cancer treatments.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The Red Cross needs all blood types, especially Type 0, and it doesn’t matter if you are COVID-19 vaccinated or unvaccinated. Appointments are necessary and masks are now required again inside. Those who can’t donate blood are welcome to contribute financially or volunteer if possible.

To thank donors who help refuel the blood and platelet supply this month, all who come to give July 7-31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card via email and will also receive automatic entry for a chance to win gas for a year (a $5,000 value). More information and details are available at rcblood.org/fuel.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.