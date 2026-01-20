Netflix Is a Joke Fest 2026: Jerry Seinfeld, Ali Wong, and Kevin Hart lead massive LA lineup

article

The Brief Netflix Is a Joke Fest returns to Los Angeles from May 4–10, 2026. The star-studded lineup includes legends like Jerry Seinfeld, Ali Wong, Nikki Glaser, and Kevin Hart. Tickets go on sale January 23 at 10 a.m. PT.



Netflix is set to transform Los Angeles into a comedy capital from May 4–10 with the return of the Netflix Is a Joke Festival, featuring a massive slate of over 350 live events.

Produced in partnership with Live Nation, the weeklong celebration will bring top-tier stand-up, live podcast recordings, and exclusive reunions to iconic venues like the Hollywood Bowl and Intuit Dome, with tickets officially going on sale Friday, Jan. 23.

What we know:

The first wave of A-list performers includes comedy heavyweights like Bill Burr, Ali Wong, Kevin Hart, Nikki Glaser, Jerry Seinfeld, and Nate Bargatze.

Key highlights of the 2026 schedule include:

"Night of Too Many Stars": Hosted by Jon Stewart, this variety benefit will raise funds for NEXT for Autism.

Spanish-Language Milestone: Marcello Hernández and pop star Feid will team up for the largest Spanish-language comedy show in the history of the Hollywood Bowl.

Flight of the Conchords Reunion: Jemaine Clement and Bret McKenzie will reunite for their first performance together in a decade at the Greek Theatre on May 9.

Live Tapings: Nate Bargatze will film his latest Netflix special during two headlining sets at the Intuit Dome.\

Why you should care:

This festival represents one of the largest gatherings of comedic talent in the world, offering rare opportunities to see legendary performers in unique settings.

Beyond the entertainment value, the 2026 event has a significant community focus; in addition to supporting autism programs, a portion of each ticket sold will benefit the LA County Parks Foundation to help restore local parks recently damaged by Southern California wildfires.

What's next:

The current roster is only the "first wave" of announcements.

In the past, Netflix has added surprise guests, additional sets, and exclusive screenings right up until the festival's start date.

Fans are encouraged to check the official lineup frequently as more variety shows, podcast tapings, and talent from hit Netflix series are confirmed.

What you can do:

Fans looking to secure their spot should mark their calendars for Friday, January 23, when general ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. PT via the festival’s official website.

Various artist and sponsor presales are expected to go live in the days leading up to the general sale.

For more information, visit netflixisajokefest.com.