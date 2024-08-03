'Need money for drugs': Thief leaves apology note after San Fernando break-in

Police in San Fernando have increased patrols downtown after at least 10 businesses were broken into over the last several nights. Police suspect the same person may be responsible for all the crimes. But, it's what he did at one business that left owners dumbfounded — an apology note, along with a vow not to come back.

It happened the nights of July 30 and July 31. In total, 10 businesses were targeted. According to the San Fernando Police Department, three businesses have been burglarized, six were vandalized and one was the victim of grand theft.

One business owner told FOX 11 that the suspect left broken glass all over the place, after destroying a window. He also left the cash register trashed, with coins everywhere, because he took all the cash.

Later that same night, police say they believe the same man broke into another business. This time, security camera footage captured him writing a note on a pad. When the owners found it the next morning, they found it read, "Sorry! Need money for drugs. Won't come back."

"It was scary for sure," one of the owners said. "And all throughout the San Fernando Valley? It's unheard of."

SUGGESTED: LA homeowners on high alert amid string of burglaries

These break-ins come as homes and neighborhoods across the San Fernando Valley have been targeted by thieves, all leaving police on high alert.

No arrests have been made for the San Fernando break-ins. Business owners say they just want "justice," and hope he is arrested soon.