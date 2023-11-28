Nearly 2 dozen LA freeway underpasses pose similar dangers as 10 Freeway Fire: LAFD

Nearly two dozen properties underneath Los Angeles freeways were marked as potential fire hazards, including half of those near the scene of a massive fire underneath the 10 Freeway in downtown earlier this month, according to a new survey from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

In the wake of the Nov. 11 fire that closed a portion of the 10 Freeway for just over a week, the LAFD went out to survey similar properties throughout the city. While the department isn't responsible for enforcing the Fire Code at these locations — this falls under the jurisdiction of the State Fire Marshal — the department performed what's called a "windshield survey" to look at 50 properties in the area and mark any of concern and refer them to the state.

The LAFD released the results of their first survey on Tuesday. Of the 50 properties surveyors looked at, more than 20 were designated as warranting follow-up action.

These are the locations that the LAFD marked as concerning:

1320 Wilson St.

2425 Enterprise St.

1310 Elwood St.

The southwest corner of Lemon St. and Enterprise St.

2200 Enterprise St.

2216 Enterprise St.

954 W Washington Blvd.

16th St. & Trinity St.

16th St & Wall St.

17th St. & Grand Ave.

1628 S Central Ave. #A

1630 S Central Ave.

1468 E 17th St.

1501 E 17th St.

1651 Naomi Ave.

1100 E 16th St.

Underneath the 101, 134, and 170 Freeway interchange

The 405 and 110 Freeway interchange

The 110 Freeway at Channel St.

Pacific Coast Highway at Alameda St.

The 110 and 105 Freeway interchange

Of the locations marked, 15 were along the 10 Freeway, near the area of the Nov. 11 fire.

A map of the locations can be seen below:

The underpass properties are leased out by the state, as part of Caltrans' Airspace and Telecommunications Licensing program. The rent from these properties generates money for the state's highway fund and mass transportation programs.

The location that caught fire underneath the 10 Freeway earlier this month was leased out to a Calabasas-based company called Apex Development Inc., with whom California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state is involved in litigation over the subleasing of the property and owed back rent. Lawyers for Apex Development have said they're counter-suing the state for breach of contract. While investigators say that the fire was the result of arson, what was stored in that pallet yard caused the fire to severely damage many support beams underneath the freeway.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Underneath the 10 Freeway at 16th St. and Trinity St.

While Fire Code inspections are under the purview of the state, the LAFD can enforce code violations related to hazardous materials. The department said that they're going to continue surveying underpass properties throughout the city, hoping to hit them all by Nov. 30.

From there, the department said that it will assess any properties of concern for Hazmat violations, issue violation notices where applicable, and refer all other Fire Code violations to Cal Fire.

"The reason the 10 Freeway was safe and driveable for commuters this month, as opposed to next month, was the brave actions of our firefighters the night of the fire," LA Mayor Karen Bass said in a press release. "Now, we must continue our work to keep Angelenos safe."