NBA star Klay Thompson injures leg while working out in SoCal

article

Golden State guard Klay Thompson has injured his leg during a workout on his own in Southern California.

The team announced the injury without providing further details on the severity or any timeline for his availability with training camp starting Dec. 1 and the season beginning Dec. 22.

It was unclear how this might affect Golden State’s draft decisions with the Warriors holding the No. 2 overall selection.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.