Navy lieutenant running from LA to NYC to raise awareness of mental health

Active-duty Navy Lieutenant Paul Johnson started his world record attempt Friday in Santa Monica. The 28-year-old hopes to run from Los Angeles to New York City in just 40 days.

"I’m trying to set the transcontinental record, running across in the fastest time," said Johnson.

FOX 11 exclusively interviewed Johnson Friday during mile 29 of his 3,000-mile run. Johnson plans to run 75-miles a day, every day for 40 days straight.

"I think you’ve got to be [crazy] just to attempt this," said Johnson. "Just doing a casual 5k a thousand times."

If Johnson achieves his goal, he’ll beat the current transcontinental record by 2 days.

"I can’t think about the full [distance]," said Johnson. "I know I’m going to see my crew in 2 miles here. We’ll take a 15-minute rest. That’s all I’m focused on. Just get to the next checkpoint."

Running has helped the 28-year-old through some mental health issues. Now, he hopes his world record-breaking attempt raises awareness and money towards military mental health issues through Team Red, White, and Blue (Team RWB). Johnson is dedicated to raising $1 million for a nonprofit organization that helps veterans with health and wellness.

"[Mental health] is something I’ve struggled with and still struggle with," said Johnson. "A lot of my friends, peers in the Navy, we don’t talk about it enough."

If you’d like to track Johnson and donate to his cause, click here.

"I know it’s going to hurt and that’s okay," said Johnson. "That’s what we signed up for here, but I’m confident that we’ll raise awareness. I don’t want to let [supporters] down. I know people put a lot of time, energy, and support [into this]. That’s what’s on my mind all day."