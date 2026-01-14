Cinemark's $5 bring-your-own bucket popcorn deal returns for National Popcorn Day 2026

The Brief On Jan. 18 and 19, moviegoers can fill any container up to 400 ounces with popcorn for just $5. Customers using a blue 5-gallon Lowe’s bucket are exempt from the size limit. Digital promotions include a "popcorn kernel" game for a chance to win free popcorn for a year.



Cinemark is celebrating National Popcorn Day with the return of its "Bring Your Own Bucket" (BYOB) deal.

For two days only, theater-goers can bring their own containers to be filled with regular or kettle corn for a flat rate of $5.

What we know:

The promotion runs on January 18 and January 19.

Guests can bring any container to the theater for a one-time fill-up, as long as the bucket is 400 ounces or less.

Additionally, the container must be clean and sanitized. Cinemark officials said staff reserves the right to refuse any bucket "deemed unsanitary or a potential health risk."

Guests do not have to have a movie ticket to participate in the tasty deal.

While regular popcorn is available at all participating theaters, kettle corn is restricted to select locations. Check with the theater near you to see if they're participating.

The deal is valid for in-person orders only and excludes mobile or third-party delivery services.

Why you should care:

For those looking to get creative, Cinemark has partnered with Lowe's for a special promotion.

Guests who bring in a Lowe's 5-gallon blue bucket will receive a free medium popcorn with the purchase of any medium fountain drink.

This specific Lowe's offer is valid through February 26.

What's next:

Guests planning to participate in the Lowe's bucket deal should note that the voucher for the free medium popcorn is redeemable starting February 1.

What you can do:

Besides the in-theater deals, Cinemark is hosting several digital contests and promotions:

Win a year of free popcorn: Play a popcorn kernel game on Play a popcorn kernel game on cinemark.com until Jan. 19. Players must catch 10 falling popcorn pieces while avoiding unpopped kernels within 30 seconds to advance.

Win a free large popcorn: Followers of Cinemark’s official Followers of Cinemark’s official Instagram account can enter sweepstakes on Jan. 19 by tagging three friends in the comments of the national popcorn day post.

Win 10,000 rewards points: Cinemark movie rewards members can enter sweepstakes through their rewards center.

Get 10% off gift cards: a 10% discount is available for online gift card orders on jan. 18 and 19.

Share on social media: Cinemark encourages participants to show off their creative containers by tagging @cinemark on social platforms.