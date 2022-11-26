Naked woman detained for allegedly causing Gorman crash

A naked woman carrying a stuffed animal on the Golden State (5) Freeway in the Gorman area was allegedly involved in or caused a multi-vehicle crash Saturday and was detained on a mental health hold.

At 10:39 a.m., a witness reported a four- to five-vehicle crash on the northbound Golden State Freeway just south of Smokey Bear Road, said California Highway Patrol Officer Stephen Brandt.

At 10:47 a.m., the CHP began receiving witness reports of a naked woman with brown curly hair walking on the right shoulder with a stuffed animal, Brandt said. She was carrying shoes, which she threw in lanes. All northbound traffic was ordered stopped.

At 10:52 a.m., the woman was reported in the number 3 lane, where she began dancing, he said.

CHP officers at the scene reported her detained at 11:08 a.m. and Brandt said she would be held pursuant to section 5150 of the Welfare and Institutions Code, which allows a person with a mental challenge to be involuntarily detained for a 72-hour psychiatric hospitalization.

Los Angeles County firefighters who arrived at the scene reported the naked woman appeared to have caused the crash, according to Dispatch Supervisor Bernard Peters. Paramedics did not transport any injured people from the crash to hospitals.