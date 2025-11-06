Modesto man arrested in deadly Inland Empire home invasion

article

A suspect has been arrested and faces murder charges after an Inland Empire couple was brutally attacked at their Murrieta home on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

On Wednesday, November 5, the Murrieta Police Department received a 911 call shortly before 8:20 a.m. The caller reported that an unknown individual had entered her home on Old Spring Road and attacked her and her husband.

She stated that she had been stabbed with a screwdriver and that her husband had been stabbed with a knife, adding that she believed her husband was no longer alive. The victim also informed authorities that the suspect had fled the scene through the back door after the terrifying incident.

When first responders arrived at the home, the 70-year-old husband was pronounced dead at the scene. They also called for medical aid for the surviving victim. She was taken to an area hospital in stable condition, where she continues to receive treatment.

Just before 9 a.m., officers located a man matching the suspect's description in a ravine behind a nearby home on Wild Flower Drive.

Investigators reported that the suspect did not comply with officers' commands and attempted to hide in nearby bushes. A K-9 unit was deployed, assisting in the suspect's apprehension.

What We Know About the Suspect

The suspect has been identified as 36-year-old Manuel Arturo Alvarez from Modesto, California. He was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident are asked to contact Detective Munyer at 951-461-6365 or via email.