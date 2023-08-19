Murder suspect shot, killed by deputies in Cedar Glen

Officials in the Cedar Glen area of San Bernardino County are investigating after deputies shot and killed a man accused of shooting and killing a woman outside a local clothing store earlier in the day.

It all happened Friday, around 5 p.m., after deputies were called out to magpi in the Glen for reports that a person had been shot. When they got to the store, they found a woman, identified as 66-year-old Laura Ann Carleton, dead at the scene.

While at the store, the deputies got reports that the alleged shooter had run away, and was seen nearby on Torrey Road. Deputies then found him near Torrey Road and Rause Rancho Road, armed with a handgun. It wasn't immediately clear what happened next, just that deputies shot the man. He was also pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified.

SUGGESTED: Teen shot during fight near high school football game in Rancho Cucamonga

Deputies with the Special Investigations Division are now investigating both shootings. According to the department the original shooting happened after the murder suspect had made several disparaging remarks about a rainbow flag outside the store.

Anyone with information about either shooting was asked to call investigators at 909-890-4904.