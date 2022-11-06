4 stabbed at home in Montebello after apparent family argument: Investigators

Four people were stabbed at a home in Montebello Sunday night after an attack investigators say stemmed from a family argument. The suspected attacker is in custody.

Police were called to a home on North 5th Street after 6 p.m. Sunday. Investigators confirmed to FOX 11's Ed Laskos that all four victims appeared to be from the same extended family. According to officials, the family had gotten into a shouting match when one of the family members pulled out a knife.

When police arrived, they found one of the victims in the front yard, suffering from stab wounds. All four victims were transported to a local hospital, with one of the victims being listed in serious condition requiring surgery, according to reports.

Police are still working to figure out what led to the argument. The alleged attacker has been arrested, investigators confirmed.

No other information was immediately available.