7 inmates at Men's Central Jail hospitalized after exposure to 'unknown substance'

Seven inmates at Men's Central Jail were transferred to local hospitalsTuesday morning after exposure to an unknown substance, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department.

SkyFOX over the active scene showed a large response with several ambulances outside the jail in downtown Los Angeles. A triage center was also set up as a precaution but it was not used.

The substance the inmates possibly inhaled or were exposed to has not been formally identified, the LASD said.

Earlier this month, authorities responded to this same jail on a report of possible overdoses involving an "unknown white powder." One inmate died and seven others were hospitalized.

The inmates were in the reception area, in one of the holding cells used to keep them until they are transported to court or other facilities, when they began showing symptoms of overdose.

Overdoses account for 20% of county jail deaths, according to reports presented to the LA County Supervisors. The board has demanded more accountability from the sheriff's department when it comes to drugs entering the prison system, especially the highly toxic fentanyl.

Officials said they also hope to get more body scanners - like the ones at the airport - to help further crackdown on narcotics being brought in and distributed in facilities.





