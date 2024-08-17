Multiple Hollywood 7-Eleven stores robbed, thieves flee on bikes

article

Two more 7-Eleven stores in Los Angeles have been robbed and ransacked by a large group of thieves who fled on bicycles, making three such crimes in eight days, and authorities still haven't reported any arrests as of Saturday morning.

The latest two robberies happened about 20 minutes apart Friday night in Hollywood.

The first robbery was reported at 8:03 p.m. at Sunset Boulevard and La Brea Avenue, where about 20 people, in their late teens or early 20s, smashed windows and took food as well as other merchandise, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

At about 8:22 p.m., a similar group robbed a 7-Eleven in the 5700 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, near Western Avenue, where they also vandalized the store before riding away on their bicycles.

Officer Drake Madison of the LAPD told City News Service that the thieves stole merchandise and food. He said it was unclear whether the same group committed both robberies.

No injuries were reported, police said.

One week ago Friday, on Aug. 9, around 50 teens vandalized the 7- Eleven store in the 8500 block of Olympic Boulevard, near La Cienega Boulevard, just outside Beverly Hills and stole merchandise, including cigarettes, before riding away on bicycles.

Police had no new information on that crime.

The LAPD urged anyone with information regarding the robberies to call them at 877-527-3247. Anonymous tips can be made to LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or at www.lacrimestoppers.org.