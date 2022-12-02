Ex-community college employee accused of intentionally running over, killing campus worker in LA County

A former Mt. San Antonio College employee is behind bars after he is suspected of intentionally running over a school employee on campus in Walnut.

Earlier in the week, 63-year-old Ralph Barragan Jr., who was an employee at Mt. SAC, was killed after being run over by a car on campus early Thursday morning.

On Friday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced an arrest has been made in Barragan's death. James Milliken, an ex-employee with Mt. SAC, was taken into custody and is expected to face murder charges.

Both Milliken and Barragan worked in the same department.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Employee dead after being intentionally run over by vehicle on community college campus: LASD

Barragan was a tram driver for Mt. SAC's ACCESS – a disabled student program – since being hired by the school in 2007. According to the school, Milliken was a former employee who worked as a part-time driver for the ACCESS department from October 2016 until he resigned in September 2021.

The cause and motive of the deadly crash remains under investigation.

Classes at the college remained in session and mental health services were being offered to both students and staff, including:

The Student Health Center offers short-term mental health counseling to current students. Students can call 909 274-4400 and press option 2 or go to one of the clinics in Building 67B or 9E for assistance.

The Employee Counseling Center provides short-term counseling to Mt. SAC employees. Call 909- 274-6211 or email employeecounselingcenter@mtsac.edu.

Student Health also put together information about grief and loss as well as tips for coping with trauma as a resource for the campus.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or visiting lacrimestoppers.org