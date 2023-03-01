Mt. Baldy area remains closed due to 'avalanche danger'

The Angeles National Forest announced some of its parks and resorts are bracing for a possible avalanche.

On Wednesday, the Angeles National Forrest said the Mt. Baldy area, including the resorts in the area, will remain closed due to the winter weather.

"After major snowfall near steep mountainsides, there can be avalanche danger. Currently, the Mt. Baldy Resort and nearby popular snowplay areas cannot be accessed due to a recent avalanche covering Mt. Baldy Road. Potential danger could last 24-48 more hours or so," officials with the Angeles National Forest explained on social media.

The ongoing closure comes as some residents in the San Bernardino County mountain communities were stranded in the snow. Here in the Mt. Baldy area, the area is under a winter storm warning through 12 a.m. Thursday, March 2.

San Bernardino County remains under a local state of emergency since it was first declared Monday. A 24/7 non-emergency hotline is available for those in need of medication or food deliveries. Those looking to use the option can call 909-387-3911.

As of Wednesday night, there are no announcements indicating if people were hurt in the recent avalanche on Mt. Baldy Road.