Man found shot to death inside South LA grocery store

A gruesome discovery was made inside a grocery store in South Los Angeles.

On Tuesday night, a 47-year-old man’s body was found inside Superior Grocers after he was shot and killed.

What we know:

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were called to the grocery store located on 91st and Figueroa streets, in South LA's Vermont Vista neighborhood, around 8:15 p.m.

Witnesses told officers that two suspects chased the victim into the store where they shot him.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles FD paramedics.

What we don't know:

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unknown and the victim’s name has not been released. However, officials said the deadly shooting is likely gang-related.