Mountain lion bites boy in San Mateo County

A boy was taken to the hospital Tuesday after a mountain lion attack in unincorporated San Mateo County, sheriff's officials said.

The sheriff's department shared on social media that they were dispatched to the report of an attack on the 1000 block of Tunitas Creed Road.

Officials did not disclose the age of the child, but in an update said the boy is expected to survive and is suffering from puncture wounds.

The sheriff's department told KTVU the incident happened at around 6:50 p.m.

Officials did a ground search for the animal, but found nothing.

Sheriff's officials said California Department of Fish and Wildlife are now investigating.

In a statement published to their Facebook page, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said, "Our coastal community has endured so much these past few weeks. Our entire agency is saddened of this news and sends many warm wishes to the child for a speedy and full recovery. Our thoughts are with the family at this time."

The attack happened in a mountainous part of the county about nine miles south of Half Moon Bay.

Mountain lion attacks on humans are rare.

Around 20 confirmed attacks have occurred in California in more than a century of record-keeping, according to the Department of Fish and Wildlife.

MORE: Dog survives mountain lion attack in Woodside, sheriff says

SEE ALSO: Stolen dog-walking van with 8 pets inside recovered in San Francisco, animals unharmed

The Associated Press contributed to this report.