Motorhome pursuit ends in rollover crash on 405 Freeway in Carson

Multiple lanes were closed on the northbound side of the 405 Freeway in the Carson area Thursday afternoon following the brief and bizarre pursuit of a motorhome.



Officers with the California Highway Patrol initiated the pursuit in Long Beach and by 12:25 p.m., the motorhome was involved in a rollover crash near Del Amo Boulevard.

At least three lanes remain closed.

This comes the day after a suspect in a Rolls-Royce led authorities on a pursuit through Los Angeles County.

No injuries were reported.