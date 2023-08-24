Expand / Collapse search

Motorhome pursuit ends in rollover crash on 405 Freeway in Carson

By
Published 
Updated 1:18PM
Carson
FOX 11

Motorhome pursuit ends in rollover crash on 405 Freeway

A police chase of a motorhome on Thursday afternoon ended with a crash on the NB 405 Freeway in Carson.

CARSON, Calif. - Multiple lanes were closed on the northbound side of the 405 Freeway in the Carson area Thursday afternoon following the brief and bizarre pursuit of a motorhome.

Officers with the California Highway Patrol initiated the pursuit in Long Beach and by 12:25 p.m., the motorhome was involved in a rollover crash near Del Amo Boulevard.

At least three lanes remain closed.

This comes the day after a suspect in a Rolls-Royce led authorities on a pursuit through Los Angeles County.

SUGGESTED: Rolls-Royce pursuit suspect leads authorities on chase through LA County

No injuries were reported.