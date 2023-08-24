Motorhome pursuit ends in rollover crash on 405 Freeway in Carson
CARSON, Calif. - Multiple lanes were closed on the northbound side of the 405 Freeway in the Carson area Thursday afternoon following the brief and bizarre pursuit of a motorhome.
Officers with the California Highway Patrol initiated the pursuit in Long Beach and by 12:25 p.m., the motorhome was involved in a rollover crash near Del Amo Boulevard.
At least three lanes remain closed.
This comes the day after a suspect in a Rolls-Royce led authorities on a pursuit through Los Angeles County.
No injuries were reported.