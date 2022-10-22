Motorcyclist killed in Lincoln Heights crash

A motorcyclist has died after a crash in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles Saturday, according to officials.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to calls of a crash just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday, in the 2800 block of Griffin Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a motorcyclist had hit another vehicle. Los Angeles Fire Department rescue officials pronounced the victim, a 24-year-old man, dead at the scene.

Accord to LAPD, the motorcycle was driving southbound on Griffin Avenue, when the vehicle in front of him made a U-turn. The motorcyclist wasn't able to slow down before hitting the vehicle in front of him, pinning the bike underneath the vehicle.

No other details about the crash were immediately available.