Motorcyclist killed after crashing into railroad crossing gate

A motorcyclist was killed and his passenger suffered critical injuries when his bike crashed into a railroad crossing gate Monday morning in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 12:40 a.m. near East Imperial Highway and San Pedro Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

The motorcyclist, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was going westbound on Imperial Highway when his vehicle crashed a railroad crossing gate.

Paramedics rushed his passenger, a woman who was approximately 19 years old, to a hospital with critical injuries.

There was no other information available.