Motorists survive after guardrail impales car on Connecticut highway

Two motorists were able to walk away from a serious car accident after a steel guardrail impaled their vehicle.

Authorities said the incident happened on December 26 on Interstate 384 in Manchester, Connecticut.

Manchester Fire Rescue EMS posted footage of the scene showing the guardrail stuck between the passenger seats and protruding from the vehicle.

RELATED: Italian police use Lamborghini to race kidneys to transplant recipients

"The steel guardrail penetrated the vehicle in the right front, passed completely through the passenger compartment, between both occupied seats and exited the left rear, extending approximately 20 feet out of the vehicle," they said.

"Miraculously the occupants suffered only minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital with fire department paramedics," they added.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the accident.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.



