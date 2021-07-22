Motorcycle officer injured in West Adams crash
LOS ANGELES - A motorcycle officer was rushed to a local hospital following an officer needs help call in the West Adams area on Thursday morning.
The crash was reported in the South Los Angeles neighborhood just before 6 a.m. near the intersection of Crenshaw and Jefferson boulevards.
No further information was immediately released.
This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.
