Mother demands action after daughter is constantly being bullied at school

A mother is speaking out after she says the school ignored her concerns about a bully targeting her daughter.

Cell phone video shows 11-year-old Emily LaForge being attacked on Wednesday at Henry Elementary School in San Bernardino by a girl she claims has tormented her for months.

"She just makes fun of my way, the way I look, the way I dress, or just like the friends that I have," Emily told FOX 11. "I've been thinking bad thoughts that she's going to come to school with a weapon because she has made threats to the school that she's going to shoot up the school one day. And I feel like if she ever does that, the first person she's going to try to find is me."

For the last three months, her mother Myra says she's been begging the school principal to discipline the bully but says her concerns were ignored.

"He only called me because you guys called him," she explained.

FOX 11 contacted the school principal and a few hours later the San Bernardino City Unified School District issued this statement, "The incident in question was addressed with swift and appropriate disciplinary measures, in alignment with our district's commitment to positive behavior, interventions and supports. We are also implementing follow up interventions to support the students involved in a constructive and positive manner"

Myra said school officials haven't given her any information on the discipline, but she said the bully is still at the school, and she is not okay with that.

"I want them to get her the help she needs, honestly, because there's something there, and I want them to move her schools," Myra added. "She's constantly feeling paranoid at school. I don't know when she's going to hit me. She keeps telling people she's going to beat me up. That's bullying. She's not keeping her peace at school where she's supposed to feel safe and comfortable."