1 dead, 2 seriously injured in Downey house fire

A woman believed to be a mother is dead and two people - her 12-year-old daughter and the girl's grandmother - are reportedly seriously injured following a house fire in Downey overnight.

Firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire reported near Tweedy Lane and Dinsdale Street around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday.

At the scene, authorities located a woman believed to be the grandmother outside the condo suffering from first and second-degree burns, officials said.

The mother and her daughter were reportedly found in cardiac arrest in the bathroom on the second floor of the home, according to authorities.

The mother was pronounced dead at the scene, fire officials confirmed. The little girl and her grandmother were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Arson investigators are on scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.