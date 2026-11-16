If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

The Brief The family of 17-year-old Xavier Amaya has filed a claim for damages against LAUSD after the Franklin High School student died by suicide on campus in late September. The teen’s mother and family attorney allege school officials failed to protect him from ongoing bullying and did not call for security during a classroom beating just before his death. LAUSD declined to comment on pending litigation, and the family’s attorney says the district has not reached out to provide answers.



LOS ANGELES – A family is seeking damages in a new claim filed against the Los Angeles Unified School District after 17-year-old Xavier Nungaray-Martinez jumped from a fourth-floor campus railing in late September.

The Franklin High School student's death was ruled a suicide, and the family alleges school officials failed to step in as he was the victim of ongoing bullying.

Victim’s mother gives emotional interview: ‘He was my everything’

What they're saying:

FOX 11’s Brooke Thomas spoke with the devastated mother ahead of a press conference on Monday.

"I can't bring myself to watch any of the videos that were circulating on social media. And I can't tell you what happened because I still ask those questions myself." But like I said, he was not a fighter. I know that he wouldn't have started that. And they're from. If he would have had any problems at school with anybody, he would've told me because that's the kind of relationship that we had. We were close and we would talk about everything," said Lilia Paola Nungaray.

She also stated she wants answers and accountability.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

"We want answers. We want for this not to happen again to anybody again, because no parent should go through this. It's too painful and we want more security at schools because when we send our kids to school, I'm thinking that they're going to be in a safe place. And clearly, It's not happening."

Her attorney, Spencer Lucas, added they are asking LAUSD to implement new policies and procedures to keep students safe.

"We have the video of poor Xavier being brutally beaten on the ground and when he finally gets up The teacher does next to nothing to call for help, call security to really prevent a violent attack from happening again. And Xavier gets sucker punched and knocked to the ground likely concussed. And then Xavier tries to flee and this bully chases him out of the classroom. And then that's when the fall happens. And we're here to force L. A. Unified to step up to protect our children. It's as simple as that," Lucas said.

The backstory:

The tragic incident unfolded on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at Benjamin Franklin High School in Highland Park. Video obtained by FOX 11 shows a fight broke out between two students inside a Franklin High classroom.

The footage shows a student wearing a backpack continuously punching Amaya on the floor, while a teacher repeatedly screamed for them to stop.

Video then shows once the fight ended, the assailant landed a final punch. Amaya then walked out of the classroom and to the fourth-floor corridor. He then grabbed the railing, lifted himself over the side and fell four stories.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner said he suffered multiple traumatic injuries to his head and torso, also ruling his death a suicide.

The other side:

Lucas said LAUSD has not reached out to the family or provided any answers.

LAUSD told FOX 11 it does not comment on pending litigation.