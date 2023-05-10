Mother arrested for murder after toddler dies from apparent fentanyl exposure

article

A 32-year-old mother was arrested for murder after her child died from being exposed to fentanyl, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office said.

On May 9, deputies from the Norco Station responded to a report of a juvenile needing medical aid at a home on the 100 block of 8th Street in Norco.

When deputies arrived on scene they located a 17-month-old girl not breathing. Officials say life-saving measures were conducted but the toddler died.

The girl's mother, Jennifer Johanna Allen, was arrested for murder. According to the sheriff's department evidence gathered during the investigation showed fentanyl played a role in the toddler's death.

The investigation remains active, anyone with information is encouraged to contact Investigator Adams of the Central Homicide Unit at (951) 955–2777.