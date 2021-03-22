Mother, 8-year-old daughter stabbed to death while asleep in their Rancho Cucamonga home

Detectives in Rancho Cucamonga are working to identify a murder suspect accused of killing a mother and her 8-year-old daughter, authorities said Monday.

Jia Jia, 44, and her daughter, Ruby Meng, were found stabbed to death inside their home on Sunday, March 7 in the 6800 block of Bergano Place. A 38-year-old female family friend was also injured in the attack but is expected to survive.

Deputies responded to a 911 call around 3 a.m. and found several people inside suffering from stab wounds/lacerations. Detectives learned the suspect entered the home by unknown means, then attacked and stabbed Jia, Ruby, and the female friend in a bedroom and fled through a rear sliding door.

Two other family members sleeping inside the residence were not injured. Those family members are not considered suspects, authorities said.

Authorities are still searching for a possible motive in the case.

Detectives collected evidence, which included neighborhood security camera footage. A male subject was captured on security video moments after the murders and in close proximity to the victim’s home. The subject depicted in the video may have sustained an injury, authorities said.

Detectives are interested in speaking with the man in this video and are asking the public to contact them with any information that may identify him. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Malcolm Page at 909-387-3572 or mpage@sbcsd.org.