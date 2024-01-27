Morgan Wallen slams release of early music against his wishes: 'It's gross'

article

Morgan Wallen took a page out of Taylor Swift's handbook as his former team chose to release his early work without his consent.

Wallen, 30, put out a new version of his hit song "Spin Me Around" after his former management and collaborators chose to re-release the singer's original EP, "Stand Alone," with eight unreleased songs included in honor of the 10th anniversary.

The "Last Night" singer slammed the move as "gross" and "greedy." According to Wallen, he wrote 13 songs in 2014 but only deemed five of them good enough for his first EP.

"It’s gross, greedy & an example of how the dark side of the music business can suck the soul out of artists," he wrote on Instagram.

Wallen revealed that he'll be back in the studio in February to work on his next project.

"I want you to know this is NOT my new music & I don’t want to see this happen to anyone else," Wallen continued. "I cringe when I listen to these songs & I’m concerned my fans may mistakenly believe this is a new release by me. I begin recording my next project at the end of February. I’m feeling inspired creatively & super excited to make more music I’m proud of."

The country music star also chose to donate $100,000 from The Morgan Wallen Foundation to the Volunteer Lawyers & Professionals For The Arts (VLPA) program.

"I hope young aspiring musicians read this story & know they should never have to give up their creative freedoms for an opportunity in this business," he shared.

Wallen's decision to release a new version of an existing song is similar to Swift's current endeavor of re-releasing her early work due to a dispute with her former record label.

The pop star is re-recording her first six albums. Swift released "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" and "1989 (Taylor's Version)" in 2023. The singer-songwriter released "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" and "Red (Taylor's Version)" in 2021.

