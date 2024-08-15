Expand / Collapse search

More than half of Orange County residents considering relocating

Published  August 15, 2024 9:22am PDT
Orange County
LOS ANGELES - Over half of people living in Orange County are considering moving away or have considered leaving in the last four years. 

This is all according to a new survey by UC Irvine that found among those contemplating a move, more than three of four say that their number one issue is the high cost of housing. 

The median price for a home sold in Orange County in June was about $1.2 million, according to real estate information provider CoreLogic. 

The youngest people who were polled say the county's job market is their other driving factor, and 65 and older would-be leavers are far more likely to list politics as a reason for their potential move.

In a separate study conducted by Harvard University's Joint Center for Housing Studies, home prices in Los Angeles and Orange counties were found to be about 10 times the average income.