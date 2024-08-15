More than half of Orange County residents considering relocating

Over half of people living in Orange County are considering moving away or have considered leaving in the last four years.

This is all according to a new survey by UC Irvine that found among those contemplating a move, more than three of four say that their number one issue is the high cost of housing.

The median price for a home sold in Orange County in June was about $1.2 million, according to real estate information provider CoreLogic.

The youngest people who were polled say the county's job market is their other driving factor, and 65 and older would-be leavers are far more likely to list politics as a reason for their potential move.

In a separate study conducted by Harvard University's Joint Center for Housing Studies, home prices in Los Angeles and Orange counties were found to be about 10 times the average income.