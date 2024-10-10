Colorado gold mine rescue: 12 saved, 1 dead after elevator malfunction at tourist site

The Brief Twelve people were rescued after being trapped for hours at the bottom of a Colorado gold mine tourist site due to an elevator malfunction. One person died in the incident, and an investigation into the cause is underway. Authorities provided pizza to the rescued individuals, who remained in good spirits after being safely brought back to the surface.



Twelve people were safely rescued Thursday night after being trapped for hours at the bottom of the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine, a tourist destination in Colorado, following an elevator malfunction that left one person dead, authorities said.

The incident occurred when the elevator, descending into the mine near Cripple Creek, experienced a mechanical issue approximately 500 feet (150 meters) beneath the surface. Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell explained that the malfunction created a "severe danger for the participants," resulting in one fatality.

The 12 individuals who were trapped were located about 1,000 feet (305 meters) below ground. They remained in communication with authorities throughout the ordeal and were safely rescued hours later. Sheriff Mikesell stated that they were in good spirits upon their rescue and were even provided with pizza after they emerged from the mine.

Authorities had initially informed the group that there was an issue with the elevator, but they waited to provide full details about the situation until after the rescue.

Investigation underway

Sheriff Mikesell noted during a press conference that the cause of the elevator malfunction remains unknown, and an investigation is ongoing. Before bringing the group back to the surface, engineers worked to ensure that the elevator system was functioning safely.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released. Mikesell also mentioned that 11 other individuals had been rescued earlier in the day, four of whom suffered minor injuries. However, no details were provided regarding the nature of those injuries or the specific mechanical problems with the elevator.

Mine’s history and safety

The Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine, which offers guided tours, is a popular tourist attraction that allows visitors to descend 1,000 feet into the earth to see gold veins in their natural state. The incident occurred during the final week of the mine’s operating season before it shuts down for the winter.

The mine, which opened in the 1800s and ceased operations in 1961, has functioned as a tourist site for decades. Colorado requires tourist-operated mines to designate personnel to inspect transportation systems daily. Sheriff Mikesell stated he did not have information on the most recent inspection of the elevator system, and inspection records were not immediately available.

Entrance to the Mollie Kathleen Mine on Oct. 12, 2008 in Cripple Creek, Colorado. (Nina Raingold/Getty Images)

Governor Jared Polis confirmed that the state had deployed resources, including a mine rescue team, to assist in the rescue efforts. Cripple Creek, where the mine is located, is a small town in the Rocky Mountains southwest of Colorado Springs.

The last significant incident at the mine occurred in the 1980s, though details were not provided.