Fairfax residents fear arson after more cars burnt overnight

Another car fire in Los Angeles' Fairfax district overnight Friday has residents on edge has residents believing a suspected arsonist has struck again.

A fire struck a five-car detached garage in the 400 block of Curson Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday morning. When firefighters arrived at the scene, the entire garage was engulfed in flames. By the time crews put out the fire, two cars had been completely destroyed, and another was damaged.

Residents recalled their shock at waking up to the sights and sounds of the fire early Saturday morning.

"I heard some popping sounds that woke us up," said one resident. "I looked out the back window and just saw a bunch of flames."

"It was really scary just waking up, and it sounded almost like fireworks were going off, but it was just the car exploding," another witness told FOX 11.

Officials are still investigating the cause of Saturday morning's fire, but it has residents thinking about other recent fires in the neighborhood. Earlier this week, at least three cars were set on fire in the Fairfax district within hours of each other.

Several residents have expressed concerns that most of the fires earlier in the week appeared to be deliberate acts. So far no arrests have been made into any of these fires.