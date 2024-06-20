Moorpark man gets 25 to life for murdering brother-in-law

article

A Moorpark man has been sentenced to 25 years to live in state prison for shooting and killing his brother-in-law.

Elsworth Dennis Cadle pleaded guilty last month to the 2020 shooting.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Cadle's estranged wife and daughter were living with his sister and brother-in-law, Mark Milton, back then, and were planning on moving into their own apartment. The wife and daughter rented a U-Haul to pick up stuff from Cadle's apartment and a storage unit Milton and his wife rented.

On Jan. 3, 2020, according to the DA's office, Cadle drove by the storage unit and saw Milton. That's when he went out and rented a car, went home to grab his gun, and returned to the storage unit, shooting Milton in the head while he was in the driver's seat of the U-Haul.

Ventura County Deputies arrested Cadle several hours later, and found the gun in the rental car's center console.

"This was a heartbreaking incident for the family," Supervising Senior Deputy District Attorney Melissa Suttner said. "My hope is that today's significant sentence will provide a path for the family to begin healing."