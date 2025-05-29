Moorpark school driver arrested for alleged DUI while picking up kids
MOORPARK, Calif. - Deputies arrested a Moorpark school transportation driver on Wednesday morning who was allegedly drunk while picking up children for school.
What we know:
It happened around 9 a.m. on May 28. According to the Moorpark Unified School District, a parent reported smelling alcohol on the driver. School officials called police, and contacted the driver, telling him to pull over.
Deputies showed up and investigated. They arrested the driver, identified as Jason Watson, on suspicion of DUI.
The school sent a backup van and driver to finish bringing the students to school.
What they're saying:
"As this is both an active investigation and a personnel matter, we are unable to share additional details at this time," MUSD Superintendent Dr. Kelli Hays said in a statement to FOX 11. "However, we take this incident very seriously and commend the individual who brought forward their concern, allowing us to act quickly to protect our students. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority."
Hays added that drivers for the district go through background checks and regular drug and alcohol testing.
The Source: Information in this story is from a community alert from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office and a statement from Moorpark Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Kelli Hays.