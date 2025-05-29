Moorpark school driver arrested for alleged DUI while picking up kids

article

The Brief Ventura County deputies arrested a Moorpark school transportation driver for alleged DUI on Wednesday. Jason Watson was picking up students for school before he was arrested. Deputies said the driver failed field sobriety tests.



Deputies arrested a Moorpark school transportation driver on Wednesday morning who was allegedly drunk while picking up children for school.

What we know:

It happened around 9 a.m. on May 28. According to the Moorpark Unified School District, a parent reported smelling alcohol on the driver. School officials called police, and contacted the driver, telling him to pull over.

Deputies showed up and investigated. They arrested the driver, identified as Jason Watson, on suspicion of DUI.

The school sent a backup van and driver to finish bringing the students to school.

What they're saying:

"As this is both an active investigation and a personnel matter, we are unable to share additional details at this time," MUSD Superintendent Dr. Kelli Hays said in a statement to FOX 11. "However, we take this incident very seriously and commend the individual who brought forward their concern, allowing us to act quickly to protect our students. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority."

Hays added that drivers for the district go through background checks and regular drug and alcohol testing.