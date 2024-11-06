Mookie Betts to sign autographs at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Glendale

The Brief Dodgers fan-favorite Mookie Betts was scheduled to make an appearance to greet fans at Dick's Sporting Goods in Glendale on Wednesday evening. His appearance is scheduled for 6 p.m. Officials said 150 fans will be able to attend on a first-come, first-served basis.



Fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers will have a chance to see fan-favorite Mookie Betts up close and personal on Wednesday evening.

Betts will make an appearance at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Glendale to sign autographs and take photos with fans.

Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Video from SkyFOX showed the line was already looping around the corner outside the store by 7:30 a.m., hours ahead of his scheduled apperance at 6 p.m.

Officials said only the first 150 people in line would receive wristbands for the event and on a first-come-first-served basis.

Betts joins his teammates in making public appearances after their World Series win over the New York Yankees in a five-game series. Earlier this week, Walker Bueler greeted fans at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Cerritos and Kiké Hernández "worked" a shift at a Raising Cane’s in Alhambra.

All events have drawn massive crowds as Angelenos and Dodger fans worldwide continue to celebrate the victory in the 2024 Fall Classic.