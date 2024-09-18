Monrovia house fire, explosion being investigated as arson

A house fire in Monrovia is being investigated as arson.

Firefighters responded to a home on the 600 block of East Colorado Boulevard Tuesday evening.

Neighbors said they heard an explosion that rattled their homes.

"We just heard the explosion, very loud, and my girls were scared," said neighbor Ana Gutierrez.

"It was a loud boom, my ears were ringing. It was loud. It was definitely loud. And it was engulfed in flames," added neighbor Tim Price.

Video shows bright red flames shooting through the house. Luckily, no one was home at that time. The house next door was also severely damaged and red-tagged.

The owner of the house that caught fire visited the scene the next day. Neighbors said he's lived there almost his life and has suffered a double tragedy.

"{The} owner lost his mom about five months ago; him and his brother own the house now," Price said.

Neighbors also said another man also lived in the house for about ten years. He wasn't home yesterday, and they say he hasn't been back.

The fire chief confirmed that a man they were calling a tenant was unaccounted for and they were trying to find him.